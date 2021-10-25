Two killed, several others injured in Uganda bus explosion
Two people were on Monday evening killed while several others were injured in a bus explosion in Uganda.
The bus belonging to Swift Safaris Bus Company under registration number UAU 989T was traveling from Kampala to Bushenyi.
Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the incident happened in Mpigi District in central Uganda at around 5pm.
Police say a team of bomb experts has been dispatched to Lungala, along the Kampala-Masaka highway.
More to follow…