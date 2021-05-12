South Africans protest over Palestinian deaths

Protest Palestinians

Demonstrators hold banners and wave Palestinian flags as they march through the city centre of Cape Town, South Africa, on May 11, 2021 to protest against Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Hundreds of South Africans rallied on Tuesday against Israeli attacks on Palestinians after at least 28 people were killed following clashes over the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court revokes nomination of Dorothy Jemator to IEBC panel

  2. Covid-19: Kenya records 334 new cases, 18 deaths

  3. DRC President brushes off criticism over generals

  4. Ugandan court bans exams on Muslim holidays

  5. Uhuru, UK PM Johnson in virtual meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.