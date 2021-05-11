Timeline: Jerusalem clashes

This is a recap of the worst clashes since 2017 around the Al-Aqsa mosque in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem -- Islam's third holiest site -- fuelled by a years-long bid by Jewish settlers to take over nearby Palestinian homes.

Clashes erupt on Friday as Muslims pack the Al-Aqsa compound to pray on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Violence had been building in the Holy City and occupied West Bank for the previous week.

Palestinians hurl stones, bottles and fireworks at police who fire rubber bullets and stun grenades. The site is sacred to Jews as the location of two biblical-era temples.

More than 220 people, mostly Palestinians, are wounded.

On Saturday prayers at the mosque compound are held peacefully but violence flares elsewhere in east Jerusalem.

Some 121 Palestinians are wounded overnight, many hit by rubber bullets and stun grenades, the Palestinian Red Crescent says.

Israeli police say 17 of its officers are wounded.

The Middle East Quartet -- the US, Russia, EU and the UN -- express "deep concern" over the violence.

Much of the recent unrest stems from the long-running legal effort by Jewish settler groups to evict several Palestinian families from their homes in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

A lower court ruling earlier this year backing the settlers' decades-old claim infuriated Palestinians.

A Supreme Court hearing on a Palestinian appeal had been set for Monday and risked inflaming tensions further.

On Sunday the justice ministry delays the hearing in light of "the circumstances".

Scuffles between Palestinians and Israeli police in east Jerusalem continue overnight into Sunday.

Pope Francis joins global calls for an end to the violence.

In the evening Israeli police again face off against mostly young Palestinians at several locations in east Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defends Israel's response to the protests and rioting.

"We will uphold law and order -- vigorously and responsibly," he says, while vowing to "guard freedom of worship for all faiths".

Some 331 Palestinians are wounded, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent, in renewed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at the mosque compound on Monday ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israel's capture of Jerusalem in 1967.

The "Jerusalem Day" march through the Old City celebrating its capture by Israel in the Six-Day War of 1967 is cancelled.

Hundreds of Jewish worshippers are evacuated from the Western Wall following clashes.

Hamas warns of escalation unless Israel pulls its security forces out of the compound.

After a 1500 GMT ultimatum expires a volley of rockets are fired from Gaza, some towards Israel.

The Israeli army launches air strikes on Gaza and says it has targeted a "Hamas military operative". Hamas sources confirm that one of its commanders have been killed.

The health ministry in the Hamas-controlled coastal enclave says at least 20 people, including nine children, are killed in Israeli air strikes.

Netanyahu warns that Hamas has crossed a "red line" and that Israel will "respond with force".

The US and Britain condemn the Hamas rockets and call for a de-escalation.