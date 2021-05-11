Timeline: Jerusalem clashes

Jerusalem

Israeli security forces deploy in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound on May 10, 2021 during clashes with Palestinians.

Photo credit: Ahmad Gharabli | AFP

By  AFP

This is a recap of the worst clashes since 2017 around the Al-Aqsa mosque in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem -- Islam's third holiest site -- fuelled by a years-long bid by Jewish settlers to take over nearby Palestinian homes.

