Somalia elections 'on the right track', organisers say

Somalia election

A Somali polling agent (right) explains the voting procedure to a voter before she casts her ballot in Baidoa during a past election. Organisers of Somalia’s much-delayed elections say the polls have picked up the ‘right pace’ ahead of the February 25 deadline.

Photo credit: File | AFP
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Organisers of Somalia’s much-delayed elections say the polls have picked up the ‘right pace’ ahead of the February 25 deadline.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.