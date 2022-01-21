Somalia resumes parliamentary elections

Somalia election

A Somali polling agent (right) explains the voting procedure to a voter before she casts her ballot in Baidoa during a past election.

Photo credit: File | AFP
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Somalia’s federal states have announced partial programmes to resume delayed parliamentary elections meant to fill up the House of the People, the country’s lower House.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.