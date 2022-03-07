'Nightmare' of underage marriage for Moroccan girls

Morocco Underage Marriage

Moroccan women and rights groups agree that educating women and making them more economically independent are key to ending the phenomenon of child marriages. 

Photo credit: Fadel Senna | AFP

By  AFP

Nadia was just 16 when she was married off to a violent husband old enough to be her father -- an ordeal thousands of Moroccan girls face every year due to a legal loophole.

