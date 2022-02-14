Morocco ‘sex for grades’ lecturer jailed for one year

A depressed student. A Moroccan court has jailed a lecturer for a year for sexually harassing a female student.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Moroccan court  jails lecturer for a year for sexually harassing a female student.
  • He was sentenced to a year in prison without parole and a fine of 50,000 dirhams ($5,300, 4,700 euros) in damages.

Rabat, Sunday

