Libyans remember revolution that ousted Gaddafi but brought chaos

Gaddafi

Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

Libyans marked 10 years Wednesday since the start of the uprising that toppled longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi, ending a long dictatorship but throwing the country into a decade of violent lawlessness.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Vihiga county assembly approves BBI Bill

  2. Bonchari MP's burial date announced

  3. All out fight to save BBI

  4. Kenya records 6 new Covid deaths

  5. Three judges to hear petitions against city deputy governor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.