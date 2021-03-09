'I don't feel safe': Survivors allege rape by soldiers in Tigray

Eyerusalem (left), 40, is held by an assistant at a safe house for survivors of sexual assault, in Mekele on February 27, 2021. She was raped in a village outside of Adigrat by Eritrean soldiers.

Photo credit: EDUARDO SOTERAS | AFP

By  AFP

It was "like they were fetching water," 40-year-old Tirhas recalls.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenyans jailed for illegal entry into Tanzania

  2. Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

  3. PRIME Omar Lali’s Sh250,000 a month stipend from Keroche heiress

  4. Libyan soldiers free 120 migrants from captors

  5. PRIME Kenya approves use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.