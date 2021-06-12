Gunmen kill dozens of villagers in northern Nigeria

Residents of Gauraka community in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State set bonfire on the Kaduna-Abuja highway in Gauruka, near Abuja, Nigeria, on May 24, 2021 during a protest against incessant kidnapping and killings after gunmen kidnapped 16 residents and killed three others in Niger State. 

Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon| AFP

By  AFP

 Armed cattle thieves have killed 53 people in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, police and local residents said Saturday, the latest violence to hit the restive region.

