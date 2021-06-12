I will lay down my life for Nigeria, says President Muhammadu Buhari

Muhammadu Buhari

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. 

Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon | AFP
By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is ready to lay down his life for the country. The Nigerian Head of State said this as the country marked Democracy Day on Saturday.

