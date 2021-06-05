Nigeria bandit attack leaves 88 dead in Kebbi State

Abuja,





Police have found 88 bodies of people killed by bandits in Kebbi State, North West Nigeria.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nafi’u Abubakar, said people were killed in eight different communities in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area on June 3, 2021.





The killings took place in Koro, Kimpi, Gaya, Dimi, Zutu, Rafin Gora and Iguenge villages, all in Danko/Wasagu local government.

He said that the government had dispatched security agencies to maintain law and order in the affected communities.

Bandit attacks are rampant in 19 northern states of Nigeria. At least 156 pupils were kidnapped from Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina, Niger State last week.

The bandits are now demanding $900,000 ransom from an earlier figure of $450,000 because of the delay in remitting the money for the release of the children.

The bandits also rejected the $22,000 raised by the community.

Three parents of the abductees have reportedly died of heart attack.

Mr Malam Ali Mohammed, a parent, said the gunmen have threatened to kill the children if the ransom is not paid.

“We are poor people; we don’t have such money,” he said.

The head teacher of the school, Mr Abubakar Alhassan, confirmed that the gunmen had raised the ransom.