Eswatini bans protests after prolonged deadly unrest

Eswatini

Barricades are seen in a road during a protest in Mbabane, on October 20, 2021.  At least 80 people were injured in Eswatini on October 20, 2021, a union leader said.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

A ban on protests silenced Eswatini's pro-democracy movement Friday, as regional mediators sought to resolve the deadly unrest that enflamed the kingdom this week.

