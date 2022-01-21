180 missing after boat capsizes in Congo River

Congo River.

Congo River.

Photo credit: Marc Jourdier | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

More than 180 are missing after a boat capsized in the Congo River on Thursday. Local officials said the incident happened in Equateur Province, northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.