Acting Police boss shakes up DCI top ranks

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Noor Gabow, has effected new changes at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), coming just hours after the swearing-in of the new Director Mr Amin Mohamed.

The changes have seen Mr John Gachomo, who was serving as head of Investigations, deployed to the Internal Affairs Unit as the Director. He takes over from where Mr Amin left before his appointment as DCI.

Mr Nicholas Ireri Kamwende, who was among those shortlisted to succeed Mr Gerorge Kinoti after he resigned last month, has been appointed as the Deputy Director DCI, replacing Mr Hamisi Massa who has proceeded on terminal leave.

Mr Eliud Kipkoech Lagat, who was also shortlisted to succeed Mr Kinoti, is now the new Director of the Investigations. Mr Johnstone Kola takes over as Director of the Anti-terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), replacing Mr Martin Otieno Omumbo who has been deployed to the DCI headquarters.

Mr Paul Mumo from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) has been redeployed to Vigilance House, Nairobi.