A furious president, two missing Indians and elite squad under house arrest

One of the two Indian nationals who mysteriously disappeared in what has turned out to be an ongoing investigation that has caught the attention of President Dr William Ruto was known to be a globetrotter, the Nation can now reveal.

Mr Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan, on July 21, 2022, was in the Maasai Mara, in Narok County and was all smiles as he shared images of lions, inviting friends to join him for breakfast.

“Magical mornings in the Masai Mara. Just imagine when the first encounter you have is with Simba. Breakfast anyone?” he posed.

On June 20, 2022, Mr Khan who worked as a journalist in India, also shared that he was having breakfast in Westlands, Nairobi County.

The post attracted comments from his friends including one Mr Roy Sujata who asked him how he managed to travel around.

“How do you get so much chutti to travel? Jealous of you,” said Mr Sujata.

Mr Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan, on July 21, 2022, was in the Maasai Mara, in Narok County and was all smiles as he shared images of a lion inviting friends to join him for breakfast. Photo credit: Courtesy

His travel to Kenya in July, was just five months after he toured Beijing in China where he attended the Olympics.

In September 2021, the journalist was in Madrid, Spain and he shared some images and videos before promising that he would visit the city again. He had arrived in Spain on September 11, 2021.

Broadcast and digital media companies

On his LinkedIn Profile, Mr Khan, says that he is a result-driven person and has 19 years of experience across broadcast and digital media companies.

“Five years CXO experience and over 10 years of leading and driving transformational revenue growth in both start-ups (0-100 people) and large and complex organisations (500-2000 people). Rich experience across Strategy, Sales, BD, Revenue and Content Creation across leading organisations like Star India, Eros Now and HOOQ,” his profile on the website reads in part.

Already, Mr Rajiv Dubey, a close ally to him has kicked off a petition to the Prime Minister of India Mr Narendra Modi.

In the petition which is on behalf of Mr Khan’s friends, colleagues and well-wishers, they are demanding that the Kenyan government ensures that he goes back to his home country safe and sound.

Mr Khan and his friend Mr Zaid Sami Kidwai, went missing alongside their driver Mr Nicodemus Mwania while they were along the busy Mombasa Road.

Mr Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan, on July 21, 2022, was in the Maasai Mara, in Narok County and was all smiles as he shared images of a lion inviting friends to join him for breakfast. Photo credit: Courtesy

The two Indians are reported to have arrived in the country in April this year to join President Ruto’s ICT campaign team but went missing on July 25 after they were abducted outside Ole Sereni Hotel together with their taxi driver, Mr Nicodemus Mwania.

Just this week, President Dr William Ruto ordered the disbandment of a crack police unit known as the Special Service Unit (SSU).

The Head of State said that he decided after an investigation report on the disappearance of two Indian nationals and their taxi driver who was Kenyan was presented to him last week.

The report recommended disbanding of the unit to pave the way for the conclusion of investigations before the file is forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

President Ruto on Sunday said this was part of the changes in the offing as the new administration seeks to overhaul the management of security in the country.

“I am the one who ordered that the Special Service Unit, which was conducting extrajudicial killings, be disbanded. We have a plan on how to secure this country so that we avoid the shame of Kenyans killed [by the police and their bodies dumped] in Yala River and others. We are going to change this country for the better,” President Ruto said while addressing a thanksgiving service in Kericho.

On Sunday, a senior detective at the DCI Headquarters told Nation that the officers attached to the unit were disarmed and suspended.

24-hour surveillance

“The officers have also been put under 24-hour surveillance, it remains unclear what the plans are but we shall know with time,” said the senior sleuth who spoke in confidence as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Indian authorities through Mr Arindam Bagchi who is the spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs in India said that they were “keeping a close watch”.

President William Ruto. Photo credit: File | NMG

In a statement last week issued by Mr Khan’s friends, the Indian national was visiting the country as a tourist when he suddenly went off the radar.

He was scheduled to return to his home country on July 24, 2022, but to date, he has never been seen or heard from.

It is worth noting that Mr Khan was a journalist who in the past worked with several media outlets.