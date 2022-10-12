Probe into disappearance of Indian IT experts, driver completed

A team formed to probe the disappearance of two Indian nationals said to have come to the country to join President William Ruto’s election campaigns’ ICT team in April has completed its work and is set to hand the file to a higher authority on Thursday.

Thereafter, it is expected that the team shall be directed to forward their file to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji for directions.

The two foreigners; Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai, Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan and their driver Nicodemus Mwania were reportedly abducted near Ole Sereni area on July 25 and driven away in an unmarked car.

Their car was blocked and they were picked up by armed men who left with them leaving their car at the scene.

Their families linked their disappearance to state agents and hired Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi who moved to court and obtained orders that the three missing persons be produced in court.

The case was then mentioned on August 4 but the three were not produced in court as ordered.

Pressure from the family and state officials for the case to be investigated and concluded continued to mount and on September 15, the acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to take over the probe.

Detectives from Lang’ata were ordered to hand over the file into the incident to the new team which was then given 21 days to submit a report for action.

Officers interrogated

The team commenced the probe and obtained details of the vehicle that was used in the alleged abduction, assessed CCTV cameras from the scene of the abduction and detained a number of detectives from Lang’ata police station as well as intelligence officers at Kilimani and Capitol Hill Police Stations to assist with investigations.

The officers were interrogated the whole of last week and later released.

The action taken over the findings will set the tone that the new regime will take in probing mysterious disappearances in the country.

In Kenya, a person is declared missing after disappearing for at least 48 hours and presumed dead by the High Court after missing for seven years.