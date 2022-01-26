A first-time voter, here’s how I’m drawing up my wish-list

I recently registered as a voter and, for the first time in my life, I will be taking part in the elections. As we approach the polls, I am sparing time every day to evaluate governance issues affecting our country.

I am also following the ongoing political realignments, reading party manifestos and listening to pledges by various candidates.

My biggest concern is the wide gap between the rich and the poor. It disturbs me that, while residents of Mathare, Kibera, Majengo and other low-income areas cannot afford one proper meal a day, the rich are throwing away tonnes of food every week.

It gets even more worrying that dogs in affluent neighbourhoods eat more meat than millions of poor Kenyans every year.

Corruption, deterioration of the rule of law, rise in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are also a concern.

Voter bribery

Watching the families of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission manager Chris Msando, police officer Kipyegon Kenei, the Kianjokoma brothers and other ordinary Kenyans cry for justice in vain is a painful reminder that we do not hold our leaders to account.

The shocking discoveries of bodies dumped in River Yala should concern every voter who means well for this country. We must demand solutions from aspirants regardless of our party affiliation.

For instance, what is an MP aspirant going to do in Parliament to ensure that killings and forced disappearances are stopped?

With all these concerns, it is absurd to vote for a leader simply because of their tribe, religion, region and handouts. We are tribal because we have not prioritised our needs. Once citizens’ needs become key, the next government will have the most diverse leaders since tribe, money, age or power will no longer matter.

When every voter understands how important their vote is, voter bribery will also end.

And when we all vote with this kind of mentality, we are certainly going to have better leaders come August. For my unregistered colleagues, please go and take that weapon called voters card. Let’s join the army of change-makers at the ballot.

Jeff studies journalism at Mount Kenya University.