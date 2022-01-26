A first-time voter, here’s how I’m drawing up my wish-list

Voter registration

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials register students of the University of Nairobi (UoN) as voters on October 13, 2021 during the launch of a voter registration drive in institutions of Higher Learning held at UoN Towers. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Jeff Mwendwa

Journalism student

Mount Kenya University

What you need to know:

  • When every voter understands how important their vote is, voter bribery will end.
  • For my unregistered colleagues, please go and take that weapon called voters card.

I recently registered as a voter and, for the first time in my life, I will be taking part in the elections. As we approach the polls, I am sparing time every day to evaluate governance issues affecting our country.

