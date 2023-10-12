73-year-old Catholic 'brother' accused of defiling girl, 7

A 73-year-old Catholic 'brother' has been charged with defilement in a Nyeri court.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Faith Munyi, Mr Michael Muchiri was accused of defiling the child, a seven-year-old girl, on different dates in May 2023.

He faced one count of defilement and an alternative charge of committing an indecent act on a child.

The court heard that the accused committed the offence at a church-run facility where the minor was living.

Mr Muchiri denied the charge.

The prosecution, led by Patrick Onjoro, asked the court to allow the police to continue detaining the accused, saying they had yet to obtain the minor's medical report and witness statements for the case.

"The minor is vulnerable and we fear that the accused may interfere with the witnesses. We pray that bond terms be suspended until we secure the evidence," the prosecutor said, adding that the accused was influential being a congregation leader.

But the accused's lawyer Gitonga Muthee, while seeking favourable bail conditions, denied the allegation, saying Mr Muchiri was only a religious brother and did not run any church.

He argued that he was not a flight risk and was ready to comply with any bail conditions imposed by the court.

"Furthermore, the accused is an elderly man with a medical condition and has been receiving medical treatment at Mary Immaculate Medical Facility," lawyer Muthee told the court.

He said it was difficult for the accused to interfere with the complainant because the two did not live in the same area.