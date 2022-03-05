Kenyan elections: Sexist language refuses to give way

women elections

Women from various communities living in Eldoret march in a procession during peace prayers for a past General Election. 

Photo credit: File | Jared Nyataya | Nation media Group

By  The Conversation

What you need to know:

  • Miguna Miguna tore into a female opponent, saying she is “so beautiful, everybody wants to rape her. You are chasing men all over, nobody wants you. You think you’re beautiful, you are not.” 
  • Controversial bishop David Gakuyo, who is seeking an MP seat, accused two women politicians of seeking votes while “swinging bare behinds”.

In December 2020, a leading Kenyan political party official, Edwin Sifuna, made vulgar remarks against a woman member of parliament. While campaigning for their political allies in a by-election, Sifuna said the woman is “not attractive enough to rape”.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.