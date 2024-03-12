DCI headquarters

17-year search: DCI on the spot over GK vehicles stolen without a trace

The DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road. The agency is on the spot for taking too long to complete investigations into the suspicious disappearance of government vehicles.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The DCI's lack of agility in uncovering criminal activity is increasingly confirming fears that government property can disappear without a trace.
  • The two GK pick-ups, an Isuzu and a Toyota, belonging to the State Department of Trade, were reported stolen in 2007 and have yet to be recovered.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Can women leaders have it all? In their own words

    New Project (26)

  2. PREMIUM Own goal: The sorry state of Kenya’s top-flight league

    Gor Mahia defender Rooney Onyango (left) vies with AFC Leopards forward Victor Otieno

  3. PREMIUM Why you will pay in cash at rural private hospitals

    NHIF card

  4. PREMIUM Boda boda: A licence to kill ...