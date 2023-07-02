Car dealers improvise new ways to sneak in stolen high-end vehicles

Car dealers are said to have taken advantage of importation laws loopholes to sneak high-end stolen vehicles to Kenya from Europe.

The dealers are importing stolen and cloned vehicles more so from United Kingdom (UK) by using new routes to export their consignment to Kenya to evade inspection of such vehicles.

In the recent case, three high-end vehicles which were stolen or some cloned were intercepted in different entry points before reaching Kenyan market.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) describes car cloning as “stealing the identity of a legitimately-owned vehicle and slapping it onto a stolen car.”

It begins with a stolen vehicle where its chassis number is replaced with another one belonging to a vehicle of a similar make and model registered elsewhere.

The dealers are now using United Arab Emirates (UAE) route to evade inspection as three vehicles identified to have been stolen from UK nabbed before entering Kenyan market.

On Thursday, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) unveiled high end vehicle intercepted at the port of Mombasa worth more than Sh26 million suspected of being cloned from UK.

The vehicle in question, a Range Rover HSE 4X4 model marked by the chassis number SALGA2AEXLA400687, was apprehended during a routine inspection at the Regional Logistics Centre Container Freight Station in Mombasa.

Some of the vehicles which have been flagged by Kebs include Lexus Model RX450H which was stolen in UK and shipped to Kenya which has since been returned and handed over to Tilbury police and Range Rover Sport HSE SDV which was also cloned in London.

While unveiling the vehicle, Kebs acting Managing Director Esther Ngari said the agency promptly initiated steps to investigate the incident after the chassis of the vehicle matched with one being used in the UK.

"The vehicle originates from UK and it was shipped through United Arab Emirates (UAE) but we managed to intercept it before going to the Kenyan market," said Ms Ngari.

She added, "Kebs is ramping up scrutiny on motor vehicles imported from countries like the UK and UAE."

According to According to report by National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service UK, the dealer imported the vehicle from UK through UAE to evade inspection. The motor vehicle was shipped out from UK for Dubai on 13th April 2023 and on 15th May 2023 arrived in Dubai enroute to Mombasa port.

“Chassis number displayed on this car is for a 2020 car and the car you have is for 2019 model and not 2020. The Identity labels are fake but engine number is fake. The car was stolen in the UK 21st September 2022,” read the report.

Relentless commitment

Ms Ngari said investigations regarding the vehicle were successfully concluded through various multi-agencies including FBI, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, and the U.S Postal Inspection Service.

The Ag MD said vigilance exhibited in the case is indicative of different agencies relentless commitment to uphold stringent quality standards and extend protection to consumers.

"Our discovery of this cloned vehicle was not an accident but a testament to the diligent vigilance within our ranks at Kebs. This vigilance led to the interception of a cloned Range Rover; a vehicle that had its identity masked to appear as legitimate. This marks a significant victory in our ongoing fight against illegal and fraudulent trade practices,"said Ms Ngari.

Kebs has now handed over the impounded vehicle to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for subsequent action, which either includes destruction or authorizing its return to the origin country.

Ms Ngari said in its continuing mission to ensure strict compliance and quality assurance, Kebs is ramping up scrutiny on motor vehicles imported from countries like the UK and UAE. The role of the Quality Inspection Services Japan Co. Ltd. (QISJ) in these countries, in its capacity to oversee vehicle certification, has become pivotal.

To protect traders in future, Kebs has introduced ways to verify the authenticity of vehicle inspection details and mileage can be validated using the Kebs App and SMS Service Code 20023, followed by CH#Chassis Number.

UK Vehicle exporters have been exporting new and used vehicles to Kenya for many years.

Car Importers Association National Chairman, Peter Otieno attributed the cases to individuals who are not using registered agents to import cars.

“The case we are handling is not associated with any of our agents and we are asking members of the public to do business with only genuine agents,” said Mr Otieno.