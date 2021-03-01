152 more contract Covid-19 as Kenya's death toll reaches 1,859

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on February 17, 2021 during the unveiling of the Kenya End Malaria Council.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The number of declared Covid-19 infections in Kenya on Monday rose by 152 to 106,125, Health minister Mutahi Kagwe announced in a statement, saying 2,213 samples had been tested within a day.

