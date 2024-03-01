Why teachers in banditry-prone zones want better pay, security

Teachers in banditry-prone areas have demanded enhanced security, increased hardship allowances, and employment of more teachers to cope with a myriad of challenges in the regions.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) says hardship allowances should be enhanced to boost the morale of the educators who risk their lives to offer learning in banditry-prone areas.

The Union has also lamented over teacher shortages in the region.

KNUT's first vice National Chairperson Joseph Malel Lan’gat says that there is a need for socioeconomic improvement of teachers in affected areas.

“We have just buried a blind teacher in Baringo County who was a victim of banditry. Another teacher was attacked in Baringo and we have lost more than five teachers in Samburu. Schools are closed and in Transmara we have lost many,” Mr Lan’gat said.

KNUT officials during the West Pokot County Knut elections on February 24 2024. Photo credit: OSCAR KAKAI| NMG

He added that the government should fulfill the promise of posting National Police Reservists (NPRs) in all schools in banditry-prone areas.

The union is also opposed to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Amendment Bill 2024, which they said was not in the teachers’ interest.

Mr Lan’gat cited that newly employed teachers need to have a permanent and pensionable scheme.

West Pokot Knut Secretary Martin Sembelo says the area was marginalised and there is a shortage of teachers.

He castigated the government for stopping the Edu Afya medical cover for learners.

Sammy Bor, the Knut National Executive Council (NEC) member representing Rift Valley said the parliamentary committee of education was going against its mandate by summoning Knut officials to provide teacher’s data.

“TSC is the custodian of all teachers’ information. What interest does the education committee want from Knut? There is a data protection law,” he said.

Mr Bor who is also the secretary for the KNUT Chepkoilel branch rubbished the E citizen issue saying there was no public participation.



Teachers voting for KNUT officials in West Pokot County on February 24, 2024 Photo credit: OSCAR KAKAI| NMG

“We were not involved in the arrangement. Some teachers pay school fees in kind. The constitution is very clear and public participation. Who do you upload maize, goats, and firewood to the E citizen platform? It is ill-advised now and it needs research and wider consultation,” he said.

He said that the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) was fighting back because some roles were taken back to the Ministry of Education.

“The Presidential working party recommendation presented to the President. We created TSC and we can dismantle it. We stood our ground when TSC was about to be disbanded in the constitution-making process in Naivasha,” he said.

The officials spoke in Kapenguria during the elections of West Pokot Knut Vice Chairperson and Women representative.



