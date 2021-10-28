Vaccinated tourists must still undertake PCR tests, CS Kagwe says

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe speaks at Afya House on October 21, 2021. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Tourism and hospitality industry players have suffered a major blow after the government declined to review its PCR rules for fully vaccinated international tourists.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.