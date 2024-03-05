President Ruto steps in to settle ailing Mugiithi artiste Miracle Baby's hospital bill

President William Ruto has pledged to settle the medical bills of ailing Mugiithi artiste Peter Mwangi, popularly known as Miracle Baby.

The President has also issued an order for artiste's immediate admission at Kenyatta National Hospital for further treatment.

In a statement to Nation.Africa musician-turned-politician Charles 'Jaguar' Kanyi expressed concern over Miracle Baby's deteriorating health having been recently discharged from hospital.

Kanyi said President Ruto has not only promised to pay for the musician's medical bill but has also given his girlfriend Carol Katrue Sh300,000 to cover for additional expenses at home.

According to Kanyi, President Ruto will take care of the bill that the artiste will incur once he gets admitted at KNH.

"I am on my way to pick him up and take him to Kenyatta National Hospital. The President will take care of the bills from now on. We have been raising funds to support the family but the bills continue to mount even after he is discharged," said Kanyi.

Miracle Baby has been in a hospital in Kiambu County for the last two months and recently underwent his third operation. He is due to undergo a fourth surgery in April.

Kanyi said the artiste's family has been spending more than Sh20,000 a day to meet his basic needs and care for his post-operative wounds.

Kenyan artiste Peter Mwangi aka Miracle Baby, formerly of the Sailors Gang. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Comedian Eric Omondi recently led a fundraising campaign to settle part of Miracle Baby's bills so that he could be discharged from the hospital.

Speaking on Facebook Live on Tuesday evening, Katrue said Miracle Baby has a pending hospital bill of Sh900,000.

"Eric Omondi raised Sh400,000 through his social media platform but the total bill at the time stood at Sh1.4 million," she said.

Ms Katrue also gave an update on the artiste's medical condition, revealing the complexity of his surgery due to a ruptured intestine, which will require the use of a tube for toileting for the next six weeks.

Miracle Baby had previously made an urgent appeal for financial support to help settle a Sh1.6 million hospital bill.

In a heartwarming show of goodwill and compassion, online well-wishers raised more than Sh1 million in January.

More than 12,000 viewers tuned in to a live Facebook session hosted by Kikuyu artist Karangu Wa Muraya from the hospital to express their hopes for Miracle Baby's speedy recovery.