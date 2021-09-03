Man charged with theft of Sh1.59m rent collections

A manager entrusted to collect rent from several city properties has been charged with stealing Sh1.59 million.

Appearing before Milimani Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul, Mr Peter Gathungu Gikonyo, trading as Afriland Agencies (AA), was charged with stealing money collected from tenants at a flat within Mlango Kubwa Nairobi County.

Mr Gikonyo denied stealing Sh1,596,464 from Mr Francis Kibatta Kairu, the proprietor of Kaggs Limited, between January 2013 June 2020.

Mr Gikonyo applied to be freed on bond saying he is not a flight risk and that he will turn up in court for trial.

“I urge this court to grant the accused a reasonable cash bail,” a defence lawyer pleaded with the court.

The accused was released on a Sh1 million bond with a surety of similar amount and an option of a Sh700,000 cash bail.

He was also ordered to present two contact persons who will ensure he attends court.

The court also directed that the accused be furnished with witness statements and exhibits to enable him to prepare his defence.

Mr Gikonyo is also facing another case of stealing over Sh6 million given to him for safe custody.