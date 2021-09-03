Man charged with theft of Sh1.59m rent collections

Peter Gikonyo

Peter Gikonyo at the Milimani Law Courts where he was charged with stealing Sh1.59 million he collected as rent from properties he was managing.



Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A manager entrusted to collect rent from several city properties has been charged with stealing Sh1.59 million.

