Kenya, EU launch talks to elevate ties ‘beyond aid’

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy  Josep Borrell Fontelles (left) and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo after signing of a Joint Declaration on the Kenya-European Union Strategic Dialogue in Nairobi on January 28, 2022.

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Kenya and the European Union on Friday launched vital talks to elevate their ties beyond aid and focus on issues of long-term peace and development.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.