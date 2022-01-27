Top EU diplomat Josep Fontelles to visit Nairobi

Josep Borrell

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell Fontelles (left) and Kenya's Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

A top European Union diplomat will arrive in Nairobi today for discussions on the future of ties between Kenya and the bloc, officials said ahead of the trip.

