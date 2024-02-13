John Onyango named new deputy DCI

the director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) John Onyango has been named the new deputy boss of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

He takes over from Nicholas Ireri Kamwende who retired from the service.

Mr Onyango will now assist DCI boss Mr Mohamed Amin in tackling crime in the country.

His new role will be administrative and also coordination of various operations across the country.

The handover ceremony took place at Mazingira Building within DCI Headquarters on Wednesday morning.

Before his appointment, Mr Onyango had on several occasions represented DCI boss Amin in functions.

An example is when Mr Onyango presided over the ceremony of a basic drug investigation course at a hotel located in Nairobi.

The training took place for a week and was tailored towards enhancing and providing specialised investigative techniques for advanced level drug investigators, bringing together officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit and the Kenya Coast Guard.

On January 22, 2024, he also presided over the official opening of the Operational Intelligence Analysis course which took place at the National Criminal Investigations Academy.

The course brought together a total of 18 crime research experts from across the country.

Before he was appointed to head CRIB, Mr Onyango also served as a former Nyanza Region DCI boss. He was moved to the Headquarters in 2022.

The changes were made by Mr Amin after he was appointed as the head of snoopers nationally by President William Ruto.

In his previous role, Mr Onyango was tasked with collecting crime data from various places across the country and studying them.