I was drugged by a ‘summer bunny’ and robbed, officer testifies

A former Deputy Inspector General of Police has told a Nairobi court how he was given a stupefying substance at a club in Juja last year before losing a total of Sh1.5 million.

Testifying before Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina, Paul Maingo said he was drugged by a woman who introduced herself as a holidaymaker from the US.

The complainant told the court that a colleague had asked him to accompany him to his home in Ruiru. He dropped his colleague off at his home and on his way back he entered a club in Juja and ordered a drink.

A few minutes later, two women and a man entered the club, sat down next to his table and ordered drinks.

One of the women later moved from her table and asked Maingo to allow her to join him at his table, which he did. She introduced herself as Janet and claimed that she worked abroad but was in the country on holiday before returning to the US.

The complainant told the court that this was the only conversation between him and the woman that he could recall.

Maingo told the court that the next morning he found himself in his car, about a kilometre from the club, sitting in the passenger seat with the engine running.

"I had vomited in the car. I was feeling dizzy and I could feel that my mind was not stable," he said.

Maingo then noticed that his two mobile phones – a Samsung S22 and a Samsung S9 – and a wristwatch, all valued at Sh305,000, were missing.

He also realised that his two Absa Bank ATM cards, his national identity card, his wallet containing Sh15,000 and other personal documents were also missing.

The officer drove to his home and immediately his driver, a Corporal Mwangangi, arrived. A few minutes later he used his driver's phone to contact the Absa Bank to ask if his two accounts had been affected.

"The bank’s relationship manager called me shortly to inform me that several transactions had been conducted during the night," said the officer.

The bank produced statements of transactions made that night amounting to Sh1,154,084.

He went to Belleview South Hospital where he was treated and received a medical report.

Maingo also reported the incident at Ruiru Police Station, KICC Police Station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Investigations led by DCI officers commenced and resulted in the arrest of four suspects in connection with the crime.

Evelyn Wambui Mutura, whom Maingo identified as the woman who introduced herself as Janet at the club, was arrested and charged alongside Janet Wanjiru Ngugi, David Wanjogo Kariuki and Ibrahim Mwangi Kiria.

The court heard that on the night of March 20 and early morning March 21, 2023, at the club at Kimbo junction along Thika Road in Kiambu County, the accused, together with others not before the court, conspired to steal Sh1,154,081 and two mobile phones, two debit cards, a wristwatch and a national identity card.

They also faced other charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, drugging a person to commit a crime, engaging in organised criminal activity and possessing identity documents belonging to another person.