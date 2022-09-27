‘Hot air!’ Karua retorts at Supreme Court’s full judgment

Terming the judgment as 'hot air' on Twitter while responding to a news report by Citizen TV, Ms Karua trashed the guidance the apex court had given to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on how it could solve future election shortcomings.

Hot air https://t.co/ADdJ7Niu70 — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) September 27, 2022

The Supreme Court released its comprehensive judgment in the presidential election petition filed by Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga, Ms Karua and eight others.

During the hearing of petitions, Mr Odinga, through his lawyer Julie Soweto, argued that Forms 34A on the IEBC server were tampered with by deported Venezuelan national Jose Camargo.

According to Ms Soweto, the form that bore Camargo's name belonged to Gacharagu Primary School polling station in Muguru ward in Murang'a County.

She argued that his name was evidence enough that he was allegedly responsible for interfering with the forms and manipulating votes which were being uploaded on the IEBC portal.

"At the top-hand left corner there, we have the name of one the Venezuelans Jose Camargo. This is the person who decided the President-elect of the country," she said.

However, when CJ Koome when rendered the decision of the petitions presented she labelled the claims “no more than hot air” in reference to lawyer Soweto's pleadings.

Ms Karua said that the verdict, which upheld the election of William Ruto as President, was unfair even as she said she respected it.

"The court has spoken. I respect but disagree with the findings," she tweeted

Mr Odinga, on the other hand, insists that Camargo manipulated the election results denying them victory.

"It is sad how people of this country woke up to vote but one man by the name Jose Camargo from Venezuela comes to dictate who becomes the President of this country," he said.