High Court quashes Haji, Kinoti bid to oust Mwilu over ‘graft, gross misconduct’

Philomena Mwilu.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

 The High Court has thwarted attempts by the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji and his counterpart for Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti to push Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu out of office over alleged graft and misconduct. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.