Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu
JSC is biased against me, says DCJ Mwilu over graft cases

By  Joseph Wangui

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has claimed that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is biased in handling the petitions that are seeking her removal from office over alleged gross misconduct.

