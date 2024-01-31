Fatal plunge: Puzzle of Nairobi man who fell from Floor 5

A budding rapper who died after falling from the 5th floor of a city apartment had multiple fractures in the head, a post-mortem examination has revealed.

According to Mr Pinto Waga, Charles Waga Otieno’s brother who accompanied the pathologist, the results of the post-mortem examination conducted at Coptic Hospital mortuary also show internal bleeding.

However, the final report detailing what could have caused Waga's death remains in the hands of the detectives investigating the case.

"On the final report I can't comment because we don't know the findings on what could have led to his death, whether he was pushed, what he could have consumed in the house or something like that," he said, adding that Waga also had some scratches on his body.

As detectives work to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of Waga, who reportedly fell from a building at Corner Heights Apartments along Naivasha Road, new details have emerged, pointing to the four Nigerians in police custody.

Waga's family and friends, who gathered at Coptic Hospital on Wednesday awaiting autopsy results, said the deceased showed no signs of illness and was well when he reported for work.

On Monday morning, Charles Waga reported at a car wash called Identity Cleaners on Naivasha Road, off Ngong Road, a place where he used to eke out a living.

Budding rapper Charles Otieno Waga died at the Corner Heights Apartments, Naivasha Road.



Four Nigerians arrested. pic.twitter.com/xrVn7P6TDN — Nairobi News (@Nairobi_News) January 30, 2024

In addition to washing vehicles, the place attracts customers from a nearby apartment who use their services to have their carpets cleaned.

Corner Heights Apartment is one of the apartments where Identity Cleaners attendants are hired by residents to offer their services. On the fateful day, Waga began his work by delivering a carpet to one of his clients, who rented room 56 on the seventh floor and was identified as a Nigerian.

Waga, 25, was supposed to deliver the carpet to the foreigner and collect his payment, which colleagues said was Sh800.

According to his colleagues, he left his cell phone charging in the janitor's office as he got into the lift

Thirty minutes later, his colleagues were called by one of the residents to say that Waga had fallen.

"When we got there, we found that he had been put in a car belonging to one of the tenants, and we accompanied them to the first hospital, only to be turned away because the doctor was not there. we went to the Coptic hospital, the doctors tried to revive him, but he was gone," said Francis Isuza, Waga's colleague and friend.

What left them with many questions was the scene of the crime, where the four Nigerians lived.

Waga's pants, shoes, bracelet, marvin and belt were found in the hallway leading to the house where he delivered the carpet.

"We also found an earring. We want justice for Waga because he was an innocent boy and these suspects should face the law. How did he end up with a boxer? said Jaffer Ochieng, a friend of the deceased, reiterating that his friend did not wear an earring.

Mr Erick Babu, Waga's brother, said they were shocked by the death of their brother, who was doing well before his death.

"We are shocked and we demand that an investigation be carried out to find out what killed Charles," Mr Babu said.