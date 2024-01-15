Man dies after jumping from 4th floor of Mombasa hotel

Police are investigating an incident in which a 23-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in hospital after jumping from a four-storey building in Mombasa's Central Business District.

The victim is said to have jumped from an open hotel window in Bondeni area and landed on the pavement.

The incident, which took place along Abdel Nasser Road, left locals in shock as some of them recorded the unfolding events on their mobile phones.

Videos circulated online showing the man, covered from the waist up with a white towel, jumping from the building.

Police said the hotel's management rushed him to Coast General Hospital, where he was stabilised but later died from his injuries.

"He suffered internal injuries to his head and stomach and succumbed to his injuries at about 1030 hours," said Mombasa County police commander Stephen Matu.

Officers conducted a search in his room where they discovered that some of the items belonging to the establishment had been vandalised. These include a television set, curtains and a lamp.

Police officers who rushed to the scene have also recorded witness statements as they continue probing the matter to unravel the mystery surrounding the man’s actions.