Driver of bus in Mau Summit crash arrested

The driver of the bus that collided with a 14-seater matatu, killing 15 people and leaving seven others injured at Twin Bridge area of Mau Summit in Nakuru County on Tuesday has been arrested.

While confirming the arrest, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) told the Nation that the driver will be arraigned in Molo Court on Thursday.

Earlier, Kuresoi North sub-county police boss Judah Gathenge, said the driver of the bus belonging to Classic Kings of Congo had fled the scene immediately after the accident.

“The driver of the bus fled after the accident and we have launched a manhunt for him. We want him to shed light on what transpired before the accident,” said Mr Gathenge.

NTSA said in a statement on Tuesday evening that it was working with the police to track down the driver and ensure that he is brought to justice.

“The driver of the bus is currently at large, and all efforts are ongoing to apprehend him. An investigation has commenced to establish the full circumstances leading to this crash to inform prosecution and recommendations,” said NTSA. According to agency, the accident was caused by lane indiscipline and dangerous overtaking by the bus driver before it collided with the Northways matatu.

Eight of the dead were adults while seven were children aged between one and 15 years.

“Seven other passengers were injured; including five foreigners and two Kenyans. While 38 escaped with minor injuries,” said Mr Gathenge.

The Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret highway, which is expected to be expanded, has claimed several lives and left many others nursing injuries. In the past three months alone, at least 30 people have been killed in separate road crashes along the road.

Latest data from NTSA shows that as of January 7, 508 road accident victims were reported, with the majority categorised as seriously injured (234), followed by slightly injured (190), and fatalities (84).