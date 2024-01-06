Concern over rise in accidents on Makutano-Timboroa stretch

At least 12 people have lost their lives in accidents along the 15-kilometre Makutano-Timboroa stretch of the Nakuru-Eldoret highway in the past 18 days during the festive season.

According to Koibatek Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Ongaya, some of the spots where accidents have been recorded are Hill Tea, Shauri, Ainabkoi, Block Four, Rapture area, Karema and Block Three.

"We have recorded 12 deaths. I'm appealing to motorists along the highway to obey the traffic rules," the local police chief urged.

"We are still in the festive season and our students are about to open schools, let's make sure we are careful," he added.

On Thursday morning, five people, including a police officer, were killed in the Mlango Tatu area along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

The fatal road accident occurred at 1.40am and involved three public service vehicles – an Easy Coach bus, a Promise bus and a Classic matatu – which were travelling towards Nakuru.

The accident occurred when the driver of a Probox coming from Nakuru lost control and hit one bus.

Travelling to Nairobi

The injured were taken to various hospitals in Eldoret town.

Ongaya said another accident happened at the same spot recently.

Amon Kosgei, a resident of Kabsabet who lost a relative, said he booked the matatu at Classic Luxury Sacco booking office for his two relatives who were travelling to Nairobi.

Kosgei said later received a call from his sister-in-law informing him that the two relatives had been involved in an accident.

"It is sad to lose a loved one. Drivers should just be careful on the road to avoid loss of lives," he said.

Philip Kamau, the Eldama Ravine Sub-county Hospital Medical Superintendent, said the facility received five bodies while the injured were taken to Eldoret.