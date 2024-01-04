Five people killed in dawn road crash in Koibatek

Five people, including a police officer,  were Thursday morning killed in a road crash at Mlango Kubwa area along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Koibatek Sub-county police commander Joseph Ongaya said the incident which involved three public service vehicles happened at 1:40am.

Ongaya said the three PSVs belonged to Easy Coach Bus, Promise Busa and Classic matatu that were all heading towards Nakuru.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Eldama Ravine Sub-county Hospital mortuary.

More to follow…

