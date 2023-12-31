Road crash claims seven lives at Eveready roundabout in Nakuru

Seven people died and several others were injured on Sunday morning in a road crash involving a 14-seater matatu and a trailer at Eveready roundabout on the Nakuru-Eldoret road in Nakuru County.

Nakuru West Subcounty Police commander, Francis Wahome, confirmed the incident saying it occurred around 8am. The trailer was ferrying goods from Eldoret heading towards Nakuru.

The Police commander said the matatu was ferrying passengers from Ngata to Nakuru town when it was hit by the trailer from behind.

Nakuru Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Emmanuel Sinei said they received 19 casualties at the facility from the accident scene.

Two of the accident victims received treatment and were discharged, while three others were admitted with multiple injuries including fractures and head injuries.

The scene of the road crash that claimed five lives at Eveready roundabout on Nakuru-Eldoret highway on December 31, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Dr Sinei said the admitted patients were due for emergency surgeries to save their lives.

"These patients suffered multiple traumas. The situation is still fluid. Some may still end up in the ward while others may be required to be taken to the theatre. We are still ascertaining the extent of their injuries so that we can know the appropriate intervention to take," he said.

Nakuru West Subcounty police boss Wahome said the accident occurred after the driver of the trailer, which was ferrying maize from Eldoret, lost control of the vehicle after the brakes failed.

He said moments before the accident, the trailer driver frantically hooted to alert the matatu which had been stopped by traffic police officers for inspection.

At the scene of the accident, police officers had a hard time in controlling members of the public who wanted to loot maize from the trailer.

"Members of the public arrived at the scene in large numbers, but unfortunately their mission was to steal maize which had spilled on the road. We are keeping watch to ensure that we protect property and also control traffic," Wahome said.

A man walks past the wreckage of the 14-seater matatu that was involved in a road crash accident at Eveready roundabout in Nakuru City on December 31, 2023. Seven people died in the accident. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, area residents have faulted traffic officers for mounting a roadblock where the accident happened to demand bribes from motorists.

Eric Omolo, a bodaboda rider who was one of the first responders, said he had just dropped off a passenger at the matatu stage when the crash occurred.

“I blame the police because if they did not have a roadblock here, these lives would not have been lost. It is dangerous to have a roadblock at a roundabout. It should be removed,” he said.

Another resident, Martin Atenga, said the particular stretch of road has claimed many lives despite the government promising to dual the highway.