KWS urges Lang'ata residents to be vigilant of wandering lions
The Kenya Wildlife Service has urged Lang'ata residents to be vigilant after three lions were reportedly sighted on Wednesday, May 15 night near Lang'ata Women's Prisons, Nairobi.
"In response, the KWS Problem Animal Control Team promptly mobilised and conducted a thorough scan of the area throughout the night. Despite their efforts, no lions were found," said a statement sent by the organisation's communications office.
Besides being vigilant KWS has advised resident to report any wildlife sighting through their hotline 800 597 000 and WhatsApp line 0726610509 for immediate intervention.
"KWS continues to monitor the situation closely and remains on high alert," the statement assured.