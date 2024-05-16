Sh2 million illegal sandalwood destroyed in Samburu

Officials in Samburu on Thursday destroyed illegally logged sandalwood worth Sh2 million following a court order.

Some 300 kilos of the endangered tree species were burned in a ceremony led by Maralal Principal Magistrate, James Wanyanga, with top security officers from Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) also in attendance.

The logs, which had been impounded since last year, were destroyed at the Maralal Law Courts, where they had been preserved as exhibits.

Sandalwood, mostly found on community land in Samburu, is a fragrant yellowish heartwood with insect-repelling and medicinal properties.

Mr Wanyanga stated that although the cases were still ongoing in court, the destruction was undertaken to send a message to those involved in the illegal harvesting.

"The case involving these logs is still ongoing, but because we do not have a store to keep them, we decided to destroy them here. This exercise is also important because we want to send a message out there to those who are still dealing with the illegal business," said Mr Wanyanga.

Samburu Central Assistant County Commissioner, John Mutiso, said the government is doing everything possible to curb illegal sandalwood trade through the use of a multi-agency security team.

This team includes the National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Forest Service (KFS), Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

"We will intensify campaigns and patrols to curb this illegal harvesting of sandalwood. We have arrested suspects and charged them in court," Mr Mutiso said.

Experts note that sandalwood is used as a raw material in the production of perfumes and lotions and is often trafficked through porous borders to neighboring countries.

Mr Mutiso urged stakeholders to work together to check the illegal trade and put those involved on notice.

Detectives revealed that a network of hardcore individuals is behind the illegal business across the region. However, the government insists they have established "a very strong joint security team", and that no piece of sandalwood will be ferried past Samburu county borders.

Almost every part of the tree—leaves, stem, roots, and even bark—has economic value, turning traders into millionaires in Samburu.

Some leaders in the region have accused local security authorities of failing to end the illegal sandalwood trade, which is enriching unscrupulous businessmen. The tree is being harvested illegally in forest covers in Samburu County and other parts of the North Rift, including Pokot and Baringo counties.