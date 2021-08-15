Covid-19: Kenya records 789 new cases, 21 deaths

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya during a press conference at Afya House, Nairobi, on August 5, 2021.

The number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 220,727 after 789 people tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 5,498 tested in the last 24 hours.

