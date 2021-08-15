Covid-19: Kenya records 789 new cases, 21 deaths

The number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 220,727 after 789 people tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 5,498 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now 14.4 per cent.

Of the cases 758 are Kenyans while 31 are foreigners. There were 431 males and 358 were females. The youngest is a four-month-old infant, while the oldest is 98 years. The cumulative tests conducted from March last year is 2,253,457.

The new infections are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 308, Kitui 88, Kiambu 54, Uasin Gishu 50, Nyeri 48, Machakos 39, Kajiado 34, Nakuru 30, Murang’a 25, Marsabit 16, Bungoma 11, Tana River 10, Nyandarua 10, Garissa 9, Mombasa 8, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Kakamega 5, Kericho 5, Nandi 4, Taita Taveta 4, Meru 3, Kwale 3, Kilifi 2, Kisii 2, Makueni 2, Mandera 2, Siaya 2, Trans Nzoia 2, West Pokot 2, Tharaka Nithi 1, Bomet 1, Embu 1, Homa Bay 1, Kirinyaga 1 and Nyamira 1.

The Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 1,550 patients have recovered from the disease with 1,426 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 124 were from various health facilities countrywide.

21 patients died

Total recoveries now stand at 203,922 of whom, 163,879 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation programme, while 40,043 are from various health facilities countrywide.

During the same period, Mr Kagwe noted that 21 patients succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of June, July and August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,340.

He said that 1,971 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 9,672 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

Intensive Care Unit

At least 134 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 53 of whom are on ventilatory support and 74 on supplemental oxygen, while seven others are under observation.

Another 690 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 658 of them in general wards and 32 in High Dependency Units.

As of Saturday, a total of 2,033,277 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,287,010 while second doses are 746,267.