Mental health patients in Mombasa receive first Covid-19 jab

Covid-19 vaccine

Burundi will take advantage of a World Bank financing mechanism to allow developing countries to purchase Covid vaccines collectively through Covax.

Photo credit: Ebrahim Hamid | AFP

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Some 65 patients battling mental illness have received their first Covid-19 jab at a facility in Changamwe, Mombasa, as they pleaded for the community to embrace them and end stigma against them.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.