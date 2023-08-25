Raila throws Ida lavish birthday and anniversary party

On Thursday, Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga and his family held an extravagant birthday celebration in honour of his wife Ida Odinga.

The event marked not only Ida Odinga's 73rd birthday but also their 50th wedding anniversary.

Amid the jubilant atmosphere, Raila displayed his affection by serenading his wife with a delightful birthday song rendered both in German and English.

Family and friends join Raila and Ida Odinga in cutting a cake to celebrate their 50th marriage anniversary at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi on August 24, 2023. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

“As the day dawns and the moment arrives, it's my privilege to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to her. Her radiant countenance speaks volumes, and we wholeheartedly desire an abundance of years ahead. In a former chapter of my journey, I embraced life in Germany, and so, I shall grace her day with a melodious rendition of 'Happy Birthday' in both German and English,” he said.

The exclusive event took place at a prestigious five-star hotel in Nairobi and was graced by prominent Azimio leaders, close friends, and renowned personalities from the entertainment industry.

Ida Odinga at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi on August 24, 2023 during her birthday party. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Raila, who recently returned from a brief stay in the United Kingdom, spared no expense in organising a memorable celebration for Mama Ida.

The couple arrived at the Villa Rosa Kempinski hotel to a crowd of well-wishers and supporters, with Ida stepping out of a luxurious white Limousine adorned with elegant flower decorations.

Dressed in a captivating green African lace gown, complemented by immaculate makeup and a bouquet of birthday flowers, Ida radiated elegance.

Ida and Raila Odinga take to the dance floor at a party at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi on August 24, 2023. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

The festivities commenced with a traditional dance performance that greeted Ida’s arrival, setting the tone for a culturally rich and joyous evening.

Raila and Ida Odinga at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi on August 24, 2023. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

The main venue, resplendent in its grandeur, was graced with the presence of Ida as she made a graceful wardrobe change into a striking green and gold African Velvet lace skirt suit.

Raila stepped out in his signature flair, donning a classic blue vintage button-down shirt paired with navy blue trousers and loafers, and effortlessly displayed his finesse.

Martha Karua and Eugene Wamalwa at a birthday and anniversary party hosted by Ida and Raila Odinga at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi on August 24, 2023. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

The birthday party was attended by a host of Narc party leader Martha Karua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Azimio La Umoja Principal Eugene Wamalwa and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Guests were treated to a night of entertainment led by the talented artist Prince Inda, whose melodious tunes kept the celebratory atmosphere alive and vibrant.

Prince Inda and his band entertain gests at a birthday and anniversary party hosted by Ida and Raila Odinga at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi on August 24, 2023. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Comedians Oga Obinna and Maurice Ochieng, popularly known as Mdomo Baggy, added an extra layer of fun as they took on the roles of MCs for the evening. Singer Akothee made a stylish entrance alongside her manager, Nelly Oaks. Comedian Eric Omondi also attended the birthday celebration.

As per the event’s dress code, attendees adorned themselves in shades of green or blue and gold.

Ida and Raila Odinga and their family arrive at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi on August 24, 2023. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Those who spoke described the lavish birthday party as a celebration of Ida’s life and contributions to society.

Ida’s grandchildren sang a happy birthday song to her as they shared some memories of events they have shared with her.

“She is always working so hard, and a happy anniversary. She is super and happy birthday from all of us, her grandchildren,” they said.