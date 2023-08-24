Eve Mungai, her Sh60,000 shoe, and how body confidence made her fashion bolder

If you did not know, Eve Mungai—the content creator and influencer seen in loose clothes in her early years of fame—has recently branched out from her signature style, and now rocks more body-fitting, feminine looks. Her colours are bold, and the shoes are ever bolder.

Ms Mungai spoke to NationLifestyle about how body shaming held her back from wearing what she loved most and how a boost in body confidence made her change her wardrobe.

The 22-year-old has made a name for herself through her online content, with a following of over 700,000 subscribers on YouTube, and counting.

Your shoe closet has changed. It’s bold, enviable. What does your shoe closet look like now?

I have many pairs of shoes. I love shoes, maybe even more than outfits. Most of my shoes are boots – platform, ankle, thigh-high, and knee boots. I prefer black boots because I can coordinate with any outfit. They are versatile. As a public figure, I tend to avoid bright-coloured shoes because they draw unnecessary attention. I love white, so I have white shoes too. Besides boots, I have embraced heels recently and have quite a collection, some of which I haven’t even worn yet. I also have a variety of sandals for a more relaxed weekend look. I used to be more of a tomboy and preferred sneakers.

How many pairs of shoes do you currently own?

Around 50 pairs of shoes. However, I give away hundreds of pairs every time. I’ve been fortunate enough to always have options when it comes to my wardrobe. Even when I was growing up, my mother made sure I had the latest fashion trends. But I have days when I don’t dress up like when I’m feeling low, I don’t put much effort into what I wear.

Your shoes range from affordable to high-end brands. What influences your choices?

I shop for shoes and outfits from both local and international shops. I like being unique, and sometimes I have to ship shoes from outside Kenya. My shoe collection includes pairs in varying price ranges, from Sh1,500 to Sh30,000. For me, fashion is not solely about the price; it's about how the item fits my personality and style. I watch a lot of videos from international fashion influencers as they are often ahead of trends. I also like thrifted clothes and shoes because they are stylish and unique.

Eve Mungai. Photo credit: Pool

When did you realise you really loved fashion?

I have always loved fashion and had a taste for good things, but financial limitations held me back. I couldn’t afford certain things. However, I realised I love fashionable things when I bought something worth Sh50,000. Since then, my taste has continued to grow. In 2022, I started doing fashion reels and exploring different sides of my fashion sense. I have also worked with a stylist who has helped me evolve. In the past, I struggled with confidence and body image issues, which affected the clothes I picked and how I dressed. But now, I can confidently wear anything and experiment with different styles that suit me.

Who inspires your fashion choices?

One of my inspirations is Swanky Jerry, (a Nigerian celebrity fashion stylist who was a cast member in Netflix’s Young, Famous and African TV show). I admire his boots collection, and he recently commented on one of my posts, expressing his appreciation for my style. I also follow a couple from the US and save photos from various online fashion influencers.

Your shoe collection seems to make a bold statement. Why is that?

Nowadays I enjoy being extra when it comes to shoes, and I feel comfortable in any type of shoe. The best shoe I have ever owned is a pair of boots I imported from London. They were quite hard to find, but they are my absolute favourite. I spent around Sh60,000 on those boots. I was initially worried that everyone would end up having the same pair once I got them. I wish to own a pair of Balenciaga boots, but I wait for sales and discounts to make my purchases.

How do you decide which shoes to wear?

The most important factors for me are how well the shoes fit my style, comfort, and price. There are times when I don't buy something simply because it's not available in my size.

Are your shoes and outfits promotional products?

No, I don't own any promotional outfits or shoes. While there’s nothing wrong with promoting brands, I prefer not to accept such items unless they align with my taste in fashion. Sometimes, when shops approach me for promotions, their offerings don’t match my style, and I would only wear the item once or twice. It doesn’t feel like a fair exchange. I mostly import approximately 80 percent of my clothes and shoes. The remaining 20 percent, I buy from local thrift shops and markets like Gikomba and Toi in Nairobi’s Kibera.

What would you typically wear on a dinner date, business, and weekend?

For a dinner date, I would pick a dress and heels. For business-related events, heels and formal pants. On the weekends, I might go for shorts paired with boots, and during a casual outing with friends, I like to wear flared pants with sneakers. Of course, the weather also plays a role in my outfit choices.

What’s next for Mungai Eve?

I have exciting plans for the future. Very soon, I will be launching my own fashion collection to meet the demands of my followers who frequently ask me where I get my outfits. In addition to fashion, I am currently involved in real estate, focusing on Airbnb rentals and property investments. I aim to create job opportunities for young people and contribute to the growth of the economy. It is a way for me to give back after starting to earn good money at the young age of 20. Business requires attention and being present, so I’m gradually shifting my focus from online content creation to building a business empire. The fashion collection will begin with shoes, selling them online initially and later setting up a physical shop. I have already received pre-orders, which is very encouraging.