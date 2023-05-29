How to use throw pillows for that special touch

Throw pillows, also known as scatter pillows, can easily spice up a room by adding some colour and texture.

Used aesthetically, these decorative pillows add personality and cosiness. But they can also be used functionally – instead of sitting in crammed or rock-hard chairs, you could tuck a throw pillow behind your back for some added support.

Unlike standard sleeping pillows, throw pillows have become a trend, with a variety of designs, for decorative purposes. How you use them to enhance your interior design, makes them great additions to the space you are decorating.

The inserts in throw pillows are a different material from those used for bed pillows. The inserts in throw pillows are usually denser to reduce fluffing time and to enable them hold their distinct shape. Your typical bed pillow has breathable and cushy fillings, ranging from feathers, memory foam, to other similar materials.

Throw pillows can spice up a room by adding some colour and texture. Photo credit: Shutterstock

With their distinct shapes and different patterns, throw pillows instantaneously set a signature style across all furniture. Your home should not just feel cosy, it should also feel like you.

Even though they are mostly for your visual pleasure, that does not mean throw pillows are all beauty, no brawn. These cushions bring a number of uses to the couch:

Body support

Turn your bed into a pillow fortress with a few cushy throws. A bolster pillow and lumbar pillow can make any piece of furniture a supportive seat, while a square throw pillow adds just enough structure for a comfortable couch.

Decor

With so many colour, texture and pattern options, you are guaranteed to find a pillow that matches your style. For versatility, pick a minimalist chic pattern.

Filling space

Pillows convey a sense of comfort, so even just one instantly boosts a living room or bedroom’s cosiness. Fill out the negative space on your bed, armchair, or couch, with a welcoming throw pillow.

But how do we make throw pillows work for us?

Use vintage fabrics to make your pillows stand out

You can use antique or vintage textiles to make throw pillows which will add pattern and texture to a room. Your home will feel eclectic and lived-in while adding so much personality and everything will just feel brand new.

Throw pillows should have the same fabric on both sides

Just like how you can turn a mattress on either side, you may as well turn a throw pillow on both sides thus the need to have the same fabric on both sides of the pillow.

Sort your colours and shapes