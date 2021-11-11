Mary Wambui Ndung'u Tiala special needs children

Ms Mary Wambui Ndung'u, 43, with her 13-year-old daughter at their Kitengela Norkopir village home on November 8, 2021.

Abandoned by their husbands, Kajiado women left to raise special needs children alone

By  Stanley Ngotho

In a sleepy village in Kajiado, 27 single mothers with special children summon their spirits daily to put food on the table for their loved ones. 

