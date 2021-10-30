Nice Macharia
Blind, but not in the dark: How we cope with blindness

By  Daniel Ogetta

What you need to know:

  • If you meet Nice Macharia in the lecture room, you may never know that she is visually impaired.
  • Like Julius Mbura, Edwin Mulama, a second-year student at Naivasha Technical Institute, also lost his sight at 10.

Nice Macharia, a second year student pursuing a degree in special needs at Mount Kenya University, was always a bubbly child. And all was well until one day, as a Class Five pupil, she couldn’t keep up with writing properly along the rules of the exercise book. She also realised she could not read from as far as the blackboard was when seated at her desk. 

