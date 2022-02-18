When the woman is the older one in the relationship

couple relationship

Relationships expert Benjamin Zulu says that chauvinists link age to leadership. Hence they fear that when the woman is older she will not be controlled or tamed.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Wangu Kanuri

When Waithira’s* fiancé proposed to her, at first she was conflicted because the guy was two years younger than her. The uncertainty emanated from the society’s judgmental attitudes about age gaps, however small, when the woman is older.

